Red Sox Claim Pitcher Kyle Tyler Off Waivers From Angels

The Boston Red Sox added some organizational pitching depth Tuesday, claiming right-hander Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox designated infielder Hudson Potts for assignment to make room for Tyler on the 40-man roster. Tyler has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Tyler, 25, made his major league debut with the Halos last season, tossing 12 1/3 innings across five appearances. He allowed four runs (2.92 ERA) and struck out six batters while issuing six walks.

Tyler worked mostly as a starter in the minors in 2021. He went 6-4 with a 4.08 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 20 appearances (14 starts) totaling 86 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A. The University of Oklahoma product struck out 9.6 batters and issued 2.6 walks per nine innings.

Potts, as you might recall, was one of the prospects the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Mitch Moreland at the 2020 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston also acquired Jeisson Rosario as part of that deal.

Potts, a first-round pick (24th overall) in 2016, played in 78 games with Double-A Portland last season, batting .217 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .662 OPS. The 23-year-old is known for having intriguing raw power but has yet to reach his full potential due to issues making contact.