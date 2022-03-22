Projecting The Red Sox Opening Day Lineup After Trevor Story Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received some much-needed star power when they signed Trevor Story. With the former Colorado Rockie reportedly moving to second base, the starting nine is filling out.

When healthy, the Red Sox look to have a relentless offensive attack. The lineup only features three lefties as currently constructed, though Travis Shaw would provide a fourth should he make the roster. The Red Sox will face the New York Yankees on Opening Day. With that said, Boston should expect to face right-handed ace Gerrit Cole.

Opening Day Lineup

1. Kiké Hernández CF

2. Rafael Devers 3B

3. Xander Bogaerts SS

4. J.D. Martinez DH

5. Trevor Story 2B

6. Alex Verdugo LF

7. Bobby Dalbec 1B

8. Christian Vázquez C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr RF

To add some balance to the lineup, Shaw should see some time against right-handed pitching. However, unlike the end of last season, I think Dalbec will start against both left and right-handed pitching. If he struggles against right-handed pitching, Shaw and Dalbec will likely platoon.

The lineup should not change much based on the pitcher, as Dalbec/Shaw is the only likely platoon option.

If Jarren Duran continues his development, he could replace Jackie Bradly Jr. as an everyday starter, but both players hit from the left side, no platoon there.