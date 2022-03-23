Zion Williamson Posts Insane Dunk One Day After Ruled Out For Season

NESN Logo Sign In

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has yet to step on the court this season as he battles a foot injury. A recent report stated that Williamson is not expected to return this season.

Despite the recent news that Williamson is not expected to return this season, rehab appears to be going well. And it’s fair to say that the Pelicans’ power forward is able to put weight on his foot.

Check out this insane dunk he posted to Instagram on Tuesday:

Considering the Pelicans are not out of the playoff race, sitting in the last seed of the play-in tournament, it’s a little peculiar to see Williamson look as healthy as he does while being shut down.