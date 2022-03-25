Tom Brady Rumors: ‘Nothing Happening’ Between Bucs QB, Dolphins

Tom Brady is not angling for a trade to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.
After an initial report surfaced Thursday indicating Brady could be trying to set up a move to the New England Patriots’ AFC East rival, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported, citing a source, that “there’s nothing happening” between the Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson shared a similar report Friday, saying he’d been told to “disregard” any Brady/Dolphins rumors.
Brady ended his six-week retirement earlier this month, announcing his intention to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. Since then, he’s taken an active role in both recruiting players to Tampa and helping the Bucs re-sign some of their internal free agents.
This isn’t the first time Brady and the Dolphins have been linked. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported last month that Miami intended to pursue both Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason before Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit altered its plans. Florio also reported Brady could buy an ownership stake in the South Florida franchise, though that would not be possible until after he retires.
Flores also alleges in his lawsuit that Dolphins owner Steven Ross tried to get him to illegally recruit a “prominent quarterback” — reportedly Brady — to Miami after the 2019 season, before he ultimately landed in Tampa Bay.
The Dolphins, under new head coach Mike McDaniel, are set to enter the 2022 campaign with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback and the experienced Teddy Bridgewater as his backup.