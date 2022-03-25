Tom Brady Rumors: ‘Nothing Happening’ Between Bucs QB, Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is not angling for a trade to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

After an initial report surfaced Thursday indicating Brady could be trying to set up a move to the New England Patriots’ AFC East rival, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported, citing a source, that “there’s nothing happening” between the Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Amid rumors of Tom Brady joining the Dolphins, a source tells @jeffphowe that there's nothing happening between the two.



In fact, TB12 is still recruiting free agents to come join him in Tampa Bay.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson shared a similar report Friday, saying he’d been told to “disregard” any Brady/Dolphins rumors.

Though Dolphins will add a center at some point,there's no big financial allocation at the position in the works right now. Lower-priced options or a trade certainly options. And I've been told to disregard Brady/Miami thing you may have seen from Boston reporter. Nothing brewing — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 25, 2022

Brady ended his six-week retirement earlier this month, announcing his intention to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. Since then, he’s taken an active role in both recruiting players to Tampa and helping the Bucs re-sign some of their internal free agents.

This isn’t the first time Brady and the Dolphins have been linked. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported last month that Miami intended to pursue both Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason before Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit altered its plans. Florio also reported Brady could buy an ownership stake in the South Florida franchise, though that would not be possible until after he retires.