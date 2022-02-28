This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022.

Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Payton, considered one of the best head coaches of his era, stepped away from the New Orleans Saints last month after 16 seasons.

“Team sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issues confirmed that the team contacted the Saints to seek permission to speak to Payton,” Florio wrote. “The Saints, per Dolphins sources, declined the request, which they contend was made after Payton resigned on Tuesday, January 25 but before Flores filed his lawsuit one week later.

“By rule, the Dolphins first would have had to reach an agreement with the Saints as to potential compensation for hiring Payton. Once an agreement had been reached, the Dolphins then would have had to work out an agreement directly with Payton.”

The Payton ship has sailed — Miami eventually hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to replace Flores — but a Brady-Dolphins pairing remains a possibility if the 44-year-old quarterback decides he is not officially retired. There also have been rumblings about the former Patriots star, who still is under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, potentially buying a Dolphins ownership stake.

“As to Brady, Dolphins sources contend that internal discussions occurred regarding the possibility of adding Brady as a minority owner, but that those considerations currently are on hold,” Florio wrote. “The delay, per Dolphins sources, has nothing to do with the lawsuit; it?s more about the uncertain status of Brady?s retirement from playing. Once it’s clear he’s not coming back to play for the Buccaneers or some other team, the plan for selling a piece of the team to Brady could proceed.”