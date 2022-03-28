Watch Ross Chastain’s Epic Watermelon Celebration After First-Career Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain took his first career NASCAR Cup win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. It was also the first win for Trackhouse Racing, who are in just their second season competing.

After the race, Chastain has what most would consider to be an interesting celebration.

The driver jumped on top of his Chevrolet and smashed a watermelon onto the track.

While the celebration seems quite random, Chastain happens to be an eighth-generation watermelon farmer.

With that in mind, the ode to his family makes at least a little more sense, though you have to feel for the person who likely has to bring a watermelon to each race Chastain enters, just in case he comes out victorious and it becomes time to break out the celebratory fruit.

NASCAR commemorated the victory by replacing their bio with watermelon emojis.