Robert Williams Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest On Celtics Center After Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will be holding their collective breath the next 12 or so hours after starting center Robert Williams left Sunday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves with what the team deemed a left knee sprain.

Boston announced Williams will undergo tests Monday morning and will not travel with the team to Toronto with the Celtics scheduled to face the Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers but came out of the game, had some pain, obviously went back to get checked out, was in quite a bit of pain,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said on a postgame video conference. “He’ll get scanned in the morning and we’ll know more then.

“It’s too early (to know more),” Udoka added. “He got looked at by the doctors but until the scan comes back in the morning we’ll know more. Like I said, quite a bit of pain on the lateral side, nothing more than that.”

Williams has been a major factor in the Celtics extended win streak and rise to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Williams, entering Sunday’s contest, averaged 9.9 points and 9.6 rebounds on 73% from he field in 60 games this season. It will be paramount for he Celtics to enter the postseason fully healthy with their regular-season finale scheduled for April 10.