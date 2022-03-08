Did Von Miller Foreshadow Broncos’ Trade For Russell Wilson?

NESN Logo Sign In

Von Miller on Monday was not subtle about where his head is at as the start of NFL free agency approaches.

Miller, less than a month removed from winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, tweeted, “I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280.” That number represents the number of miles Denver sits above sea level, seemingly indicating the star pass rusher has an interest in returning to the Broncos.

That desire probably came off as head-scratching to many in the moment. Sure, Denver has a wealth of talent at several key positions, but its quarterback situation as of Monday was bleak. Los Angeles, meanwhile, presents Miller with a legitimate opportunity to pursue another Lombardi Trophy in the 2022 season.

Well, maybe the eight-time Pro Bowl selection knew something we didn’t when he sent out that tweet.

Aaron Rodgers’ massive contract extension with the Green Bay Packers proved to be Tuesday’s biggest NFL news for only a short amount of time. That label quickly shifted to the Broncos’ reported blockbuster trade for superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver now is among the odds-on favorites at most sportsbooks to win Super Bowl LVII.

And should the Broncos want to reunite with Miller, they might be able to now bring him back on a hometown discount.