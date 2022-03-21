William Byron Holds Off Charge, Avoids Late Wreck To Pull Out NASCAR Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Hendrick Motorsports earned yet another victory Sunday with William Byron capping off quite the weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro, outlasted a crowd down the stretch to claim the third win of his NASCAR Cup Series career in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Byron, who took over the lead late, avoided disaster as a handful of cars crashed on the final lap. Ironically, Byron won the Late Model race Saturday night, as well.

You can check out the finish here:

All drivers from the last-lap crash were evaluated and released from the Infield Care Center, according to NASCAR.

“So cool. I mean, I think these fans saw one heck of a race. It was certainly long for my seat lots of you know, mentally taxing,” Byron said, as seen on the FOX broadcast. “So, just thanks to all the fans for coming out. It’s been an awesome weekend. Got a win last night in the late model, too, so it’s been a lot of fun.”