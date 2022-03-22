Yankees Star Bemoans Trevor Story Reportedly Landing With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

DJ LeMahieu goes way back with the Red Sox’s reported latest marquee signing.

Boston on Sunday reportedly agreed to terms with superstar shortstop Trevor Story, who played the first six seasons of his Major League Baseball career in Colorado. LeMahieu, who also left the Mile High City for the American League East, shared a Rockies infield with Story for three seasons before joining the Yankees ahead of the 2019 campaign.

LeMahieu reached out to Story after his former teammate reportedly agreed to his big new deal ($140 million over six seasons) with Boston. But it sounds like the three-time All-Star might have done so a bit begrudgingly.

“It’s the one team I didn’t want him to go to,” LeMahieu told reporters Monday, per the New York Daily News. “He’s a great player. You don’t want to have to face him so many times. But I texted him yesterday and I am excited for him.”

LeMahieu isn’t the only high-profile Yankee who wasn’t thrilled with Story’s free agency decision. Aaron Judge also admitted he’s “not too excited” about Story joining a lineup that already features Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.

Judge, LeMahieu and company should be among the first to see Story take part in regular-season action for the Red Sox. Boston is set to open its 2022 slate April 7 in the Bronx.