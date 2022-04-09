Astros Rookie From Providence, R.I. Hits Homer During Parents’ Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

As far as Major League Baseball firsts go, you could not have scripted this one any better for Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña.

Peña, who moved from the Dominican Republic to Providence, R.I., as a child, launched a three-run home run during Houston’s domination of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday — while his parents were being interviewed on the AppleTV+ broadcast.

“You don’t plan that,” Peña said after the Astros’ 13-6 win, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “When they told me they got that on camera, it was pretty awesome.”

Baseball is the best.



Jeremy Peña hits his first career home run during a live interview with his parents during the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/GWE6IfiIRT — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2022

“It’s like winning the lottery,” said Peña’s father, Geronimo Peña — who himself is an MLB veteran.

Peña finished the night with a single and a double in addition to his seventh-inning home run.