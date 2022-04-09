Red Sox Bullpen Combines For One Earned Run In Opening Day Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox leaned on their bullpen on Opening Day.

Boston will look to get in the win column for the first time this season Saturday as they face the New York Yankees in game two of the 162-game season. The Red Sox fell 6-5 but watched the bullpen do what they could Friday.

Garrett Whitlock and company combined for five-plus innings and only allowed one earned run in the loss.

For more on the bullpen, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.