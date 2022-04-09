Red Sox Injuries: Latest Updates On Chris Sale, James Paxton, Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor seems to be progressing

by

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff is reeling from injuries to its starting rotation and its bullpen. Chris Sale and James Paxton remain sidelined with long-term injuries, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday offered some positive news on reliever Josh Taylor.

Taylor, who is dealing with a low back strain, will not fly to Boston for the team’s home opener, Cora said (via Christopher Smith of MassLive.com).

It’s for good reason: Taylor will stay behind in Fort Myers, Fla., because he is going to begin throwing live batting practice sessions.

Sale, who is working through a rib fracture that landed him on the 60-day injured list, is not throwing, Cora said. He and Paxton, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, both will join the team in Boston for Fenway Park’s opening series.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Injuries: Latest Updates On Chris Sale, James Paxton, Josh Taylor
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
Previous Article

Blister to Force Texas Rangers P Jon Gray to Injured List
Houston Astros José Altuve, Jeremy Peña
Next Article

Astros Rookie From Providence, R.I. Hits Homer During Parents’ Interview

Picked For You

Related