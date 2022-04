NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo will return to the Boston Bruins lineup.

Boston welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon, aiming to end its three-game losing streak.

Carlo missed Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the Bruins shorthanded on the defensive end. The defenseman’s return will give the Bruins a spark on the back end.

