Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to get out of their slump and halt their three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon against the Penguins.

Boston welcomes Pittsburgh to TD Garden for a matinee matchup as it tries to clinch a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth.

The Bruins will continue to be shorthanded with David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark and Hampus Lindholm recovering from injuries, but the good news for the B’s is that Brandon Carlo will return to the lineup after suffering an injury Tuesday and missing Thursday’s loss. Josh Brown will be the odd defenseman out with Carlo slotting back into the lineup.

As for the forwards, Trent Frederic returns to the third line after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Tomas Nosek will watch the game from the ninth floor. Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins.

NESN will air Bruins-Penguins in full, with pregame coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn. On the go? Stream all the action online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for the teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (45-24-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–Jesper Froden

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Marc McLaughlin–Curtis Lazar