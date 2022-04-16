Taylor Hall Adjusting Without David Pastrnak, As Bruins Take On Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is looking to make things work without his partner in crime.

The Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon with the hopes of getting back on track as soon as possible.

Hall has had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021-22, and a lot of that has been due to his pairing with David Pastrnak. With the star right winger out once again, Hall will try to create some offense with Erik Haula and Jesper Froden.

For more on Hall, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.