Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Praises Teammate For Recent Strong Play

It is hard not to notice the turnaround in play Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has experienced this season.
Since the All-Star break, DeBrusk has gone to another gear after an abysmal first four months of the season, which had many thinking, including DeBrusk, that his time in Boston was dwindling. But his current level of play has caught the attention of Charlie McAvoy, among others.
DeBrusk proved to be a critical factor in another Boston win Tuesday night as he set up McAvoy’s game-winning goal and also notched a tally to help the Bruins top the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, in overtime on the road.
The high-level of production from DeBrusk over the second half of the season had McAvoy singing his praises following the Bruins’ victory.
“He’s been playing great when he’s moving his feet and he’s determined,” McAvoy said as seen on team-provided video. “I think that’s his biggest thing is once he’s skating he’s the fastest guy on the ice. That opens up the whole game for him and we’re certainly a much better team when he’s bringing it. He’s been bringing it a lot lately.”
DeBrusk has turned into a different player since moving to the Bruins top line and playing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
In Boston’s first 37 games, DeBrusk mustered only seven goals and eight assists, but since the calendar flipped to February, he has provided much more for the Bruins. In the last 33 games, DeBrusk’s goal production has more than doubled with 16 tallies over that span while adding seven assists.
DeBrusk’s second effort on a wraparound attempt got the Bruins on the scoreboard early in the second period against the Blues and then DeBrusk showcased his awareness by firing a pass to McAvoy in the slot less than a minute into overtime.
This DeBrusk, the one that has found his goal-scoring touch and is making a consistent impact in the offensive zone, is the one the Bruins will need down the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.