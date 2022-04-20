Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Praises Teammate For Recent Strong Play

NESN Logo Sign In

It is hard not to notice the turnaround in play Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has experienced this season.

Since the All-Star break, DeBrusk has gone to another gear after an abysmal first four months of the season, which had many thinking, including DeBrusk, that his time in Boston was dwindling. But his current level of play has caught the attention of Charlie McAvoy, among others.

DeBrusk proved to be a critical factor in another Boston win Tuesday night as he set up McAvoy’s game-winning goal and also notched a tally to help the Bruins top the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, in overtime on the road.

A nice way to start the second ? pic.twitter.com/P2xu59hnOi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2022

The high-level of production from DeBrusk over the second half of the season had McAvoy singing his praises following the Bruins’ victory.

“He’s been playing great when he’s moving his feet and he’s determined,” McAvoy said as seen on team-provided video. “I think that’s his biggest thing is once he’s skating he’s the fastest guy on the ice. That opens up the whole game for him and we’re certainly a much better team when he’s bringing it. He’s been bringing it a lot lately.”

DeBrusk has turned into a different player since moving to the Bruins top line and playing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.