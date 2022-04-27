Bruins Need To Fix Two Glaring Issues Before Stanley Cup Playoffs Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins won their 50th game of the season Tuesday night against the Atlantic Division’s top team, Brad Marchand broke his scoring drought and Boston proved it can keep pace with the division’s best in the Florida Panthers.

But even with all the positives and the Bruins on their way to the Stanley Cup Playoffs next week, there still are two glaring issues that need to be cleaned up sooner rather than later.

The power play is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season after going 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s win, extending it to 0-for-36. Some thought getting David Pastrnak back from injury would help some of those woes but that hasn’t been the case.

It’s likely Boston will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs — a team the B’s struggled mightily against this season getting outscored 16-1 in three games — and it will be a series the Bruins must take advantage of every opportunity given to them.

There’s no real rhyme or reason why the power play is struggling. They just can’t seem to buy a goal right now.

“That first power play of the game you want to be sharp,” Taylor Hall told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “I just don’t think we have the confidence right now to be that way. We need maybe a couple of practice days to get our game in order. It’s all five of us on that unit need to help each other out. You’re going to go through that in spurts throughout the season so that’s a real focal point we’ll work on before playoffs start.”

Hall does think the Bruins will figure things out before they begin their run for the Cup.