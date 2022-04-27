Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Eastern Conference-Leading Panthers 4-2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night at TD Garden for their third straight victory.

The Bruins improved to 50-25-5, and the Panthers fell to 57-17-6.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The goals came quickly on Tuesday night, but it was the defense that helped the Bruins defeat the Eastern Conference leaders. The Panthers were held to just three shots in the third period.

The Bruins went down early, but Taylor Hall led the offensive charge. Starting at the 16:18 mark of the first period, Erik Haula scored a goal off a David Pastrnak assist. Six seconds later, the Bruins forced a turnover, and Hall made the Panthers pay scoring his 19th goal of the season.

Past problems did haunt the B’s as they gave up the tying goal with just 0.6 seconds left in the first period. However, it was Jake DeBrusk’s second-period goal that ended up being the decider in the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hall scored the second goal of a six-second span, which was one second off a NHL record for fastest back-to-back goals. Hall also added an assist off the Haula goal, his 40th of the season.