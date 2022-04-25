Bruins Notes: Boston Getting Healthy, Tuned Up For Playoffs In Montreal

“We’ll see how he is in the morning. It didn’t look good over there but like I said, hopefully he just got winded and it was one of those situations where he didn’t know where he was for a second or couldn’t get the air into his system enough to get off the ice.”

— Charlie McAvoy made an impressive shot on what would become the game-deciding goal in the second period.

“It was a set play off the draw and I think their guy (Christian) Dvorak ended up screening the goalie,” Cassidy said. “Good for Charlie, he can shoot the puck hard and (good for him) to shoot it because a lot of times he’s looking to defer from there and it hit the net. We’ve been off-net a little bit lately from that area. It gave us a little bit of breathing room that at the end of the day we didn’t think we would need but we certainly did.”

— Cassidy still believes in the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry despite the lopsided results as of late.

“The rivalry is still there from the years,” Cassidy said. “Every time we play Montreal we want to make sure we put our best foot forward and I’m sure they feel the same way, especially at home, especially on a night like tonight. We had the upper hand early and they didn’t… no quit in their game, give them credit, they battled back right to the last 30 seconds.”

— Erik Haula skated past the puck before scoring on a penalty shot to take a 2-0 lead in an odd fashion.

“Honestly I was so flustered after that happened I didn’t really know what was going on and it was so loud that I didn’t know if the refs blew it or not,” Haula said. “I just grabbed the puck, I was like ‘oh alright, I guess I’ll take it down’ and thank God I scored.”

— The Bruins will return to Boston to take on the Florida Panthers in TD Garden on Tuesday with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on NESN.