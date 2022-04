NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy seems to score when the Boston Bruins need it most.

Boston defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night by a score of 5-3. At one point, the Bruins had been up 4-1 before the Canadiens would make an impressive comeback attempt.

McAvoy scored the fourth goal of the game (his tenth of the season), which would prove to be the game-winner in the end.

