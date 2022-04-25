Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats The Canadiens 5-3 To Sweep Back-To-Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took down the host Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Sunday, the second half of a back-to-back.

Boston improved to 49-25-5 while Montreal fell to 20-49-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite not having David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bruins still proved to be the superior team over the Canadiens.

Boston took a 1-0 lead 4:04 into the game on Patrice Bergeron’s opening score and never looked back. The Bruins were just flat out better on Sunday, as the records of both teams really showed.

Fans would have liked to see Boston finish stronger but they faced plenty of adversity to come away with a win. The B’s beat the Rangers on Saturday, traveled from Boston to Montreal through the night and then came out sharp enough to beat the Canadiens in a game that was not very competitive until the third period.

The Black and Gold almost fell for the trap game by letting off the gas with too much time on the clock. But, the Canadiens cutting the lead to 4-3 in the third appeared to provide new life for a Bruins team that had just enough to close it out.