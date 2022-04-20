Celtics’ Ime Udoka Provides Update On Status Of Robert Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue to take things one day at a time with Robert Williams III.

There had been a belief that Williams could make his return to the playoffs as soon as the first round, but Udoka made it clear where he and the team stand right now.

“Doing little more, getting out there on the court and looking good at times,” Udoka said to reporters Wednesday, via the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “We ease it up the next day if he has a heavy session. We?re still planning on playing without him (in first round), but happy with his progress.”

The Athletic’s Jay King reported Williams is now participating in 3-on-3 practices. The Celtics had set a timeline of four to six weeks for Williams’ recovery from his torn meniscus injury and subsequent surgery.

The Celtics will, for now, focus on staying alive in the playoffs and hope Williams can come back at full strength to help the team win their 18th title.