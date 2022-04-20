Lakers Head Coach Odds: Favorite Emerges From High-Profile Candidates LeBron James might really like this pick by Ricky Doyle 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Who will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers?

It’s one of the many questions facing the Lakers after they fired Frank Vogel in wake of a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season. Vogel guided Los Angeles to an NBA championship inside the bubble in 2020, but a first-round playoff exit last year and a 33-49 record this year spelled the end of his time in Tinseltown.

So far, several high-profile names have been kicked around in rumors regarding the Lakers job, which still carries a certain level of prestige even if a rebuild awaits in the not-too-distant future. But one potential candidate has emerged as the betting favorite: Mark Jackson.

Bovada released odds on who will be the Lakers’ next full-time coach, and Jackson sat atop the betting board as of Wednesday night at +125. He was followed by David Fizdale (+450), Doc Rivers (+600) and Nick Nurse (+600).

If you’re looking for real Hail Mary, you can grab longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who just retired after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina, at +6600.

Here are the full odds listed on Bovada:

Mark Jackson +125

David Fizdale +450

Doc Rivers +600

Nick Nurse +600

Mike Brown +800

Terry Stotts +800

Quin Snyder +1200

Kenny Atkinson +1400

Sam Cassell +1800

Steve Clifford +2000

Stan Van Gundy +5000

John Calipari +5000

Mike Krzyzewski +6600

Jackson, currently an analyst for ESPN, last coached the Golden State Warriors during the 2013-14 season. The Dubs made great strides under Jackson, although their run of five straight NBA Finals appearances — during which they won three titles — didn’t begin until the following campaign.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported, citing sources, that LeBron James would be very enthused by the prospect of Jackson landing the Lakers job. So, that’s obviously something to consider when evaluating the future of the position.