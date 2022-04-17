Celtics Release Electric Hype Video Before Playoff Series Against Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics head into the NBA playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference following an incredible second-half run.

Boston will be tasked with taking down the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, a team that other contenders appeared to be afraid to matchup against. Still, the Celtics are favored to win the series.

With the NBA playoffs getting underway on Saturday, the organization released a hype video on Twitter for the postseason with the simple caption: “Set the tone.”

Game 1 of the playoff series will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden and aired on ABC.