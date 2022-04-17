Celtics Release Electric Hype Video Before Playoff Series Against Nets

Celtics-Nets will starts Sunday afternoon

by

The Boston Celtics head into the NBA playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference following an incredible second-half run.

Boston will be tasked with taking down the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets, a team that other contenders appeared to be afraid to matchup against. Still, the Celtics are favored to win the series.

With the NBA playoffs getting underway on Saturday, the organization released a hype video on Twitter for the postseason with the simple caption: “Set the tone.”

Game 1 of the playoff series will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden and aired on ABC.

More NBA:

How Ime Udoka, Jaylen Brown, Celtics Feel Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Nets
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck
Previous Article

Tanner Houck’s Gem Earns Praise From Alex Cora, Red Sox Teammates
NFL free agent Ndamukong Suh
Next Article

It Seems Ndamukong Suh Visited Boston Team, But Not Who You’d Expect

Picked For You

Related