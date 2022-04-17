It Seems Ndamukong Suh Visited Boston Team, But Not Who You’d Expect

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Ndamukong Suh has stayed busy during his trip to Boston this weekend, but the NFL free agent reportedly did not have any visit with the one New England-based team that would make the most sense.

Speculation picked up Saturday evening after it was revealed Suh attended the Red Sox-Twins game at Fenway Park, many hoping for the possibility that the veteran defensive tackle was in the area on football-related business.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported that Suh did not have a visit with the New England Patriots. Rapoport did share how Suh visited head coach Ime Udoka and the playoff-bound Boston Celtics, though.

No #Patriots visit, but Ndamukong Suh did spend the afternoon hanging out at #Celtics practice with his good buddy coach Ime Udoka, also from Portland. https://t.co/aUBIPz0RtL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2022

Both Suh, 35, and Udoka, 44, are natives of Portland, Oregon. Suh previously had shared how his grandfather lives in Boston, perhaps indicating why he’s in the area.

Should Suh’s tour continue, we’re thinking there’s a good chance he is in attendance for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.