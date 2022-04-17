Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second consecutive season, the Celtics and the Nets will meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn earned a battle with Boston by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the play-in tournament. The second-seeded Celtics took three of four head-to-head matchups between the Atlantic Division rivals during the regular season.

DraftKings Sportsbook tabs Boston as a four-point favorite for Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 at TD Garden. The point total is set at 226.

Here’s how to watch the opener of the best-of-seven series between the Celtics and the Nets:

When: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN