Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online, On TV

For the second consecutive season, the Celtics and the Nets will meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Brooklyn earned a battle with Boston by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the play-in tournament. The second-seeded Celtics took three of four head-to-head matchups between the Atlantic Division rivals during the regular season.
DraftKings Sportsbook tabs Boston as a four-point favorite for Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 at TD Garden. The point total is set at 226.
Here’s how to watch the opener of the best-of-seven series between the Celtics and the Nets:
When: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN