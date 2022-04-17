Red Sox, Bruins Show Support For Celtics Before Playoff Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s this point in the calendar year when you’re reminded Boston is one of the best sports cities in the world.

The Bruins clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on Saturday, the same day the Red Sox blanked the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. We’re also inching toward the start of the Boston Marathon, which returns to its typical Patriots’ Day slot for the first time in three years.

Another exciting item on the Boston sports calendar: the first game in the 2022 NBA playoffs for the Celtics. Hours before Game 1 between the C’s and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon in Boston, both the Red Sox and the Bruins used their official Twitter accounts to show support for Jayson Tatum and company.

Here we go, C's! ??



Good luck in the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/jalqLEEP9g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2022

The Red Sox also are in action Sunday when they will play Game 3 of their four-game series against the Twins. NESN will provide full coverage of the contest, which has first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.