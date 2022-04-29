Cole Strange Lauds Bill Belichick, Seems Genuinely Thrilled To Join Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Strange sounds ready to embrace the challenge of playing for the New England Patriots.

An interior offensive lineman out of Chattanooga, Strange was one of the more surprising picks Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Listed as a guard on some draft boards and as a center on others, the athletic 23-year-old was viewed by many as a second- or third-round prospect.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, for one, couldn’t help but laugh after learning that Strange was taken with the 29th overall pick.

Many NFL draft experts scratched their heads after New England reached for the talented lineman. But the Patriots clearly believe in Strange, who seems genuinely thrilled about landing with New England and working for Bill Belichick.

“Their confidence in me … it means a lot,” Strange said during a post-draft conference call with reporters. “Coach Belichick’s probably the greatest coach that there’s ever been. I don’t have enough positive things to say. I can’t tell you excited I am to be a Patriot — I really can’t. I’ll tell ya, I just can not wait to get up there and start playing and practicing. I cannot wait.”

Strange added: “I’m here at home with my dad. … We’re just so excited, and we’ve got a village of new Patriots fans.”

Given the importance of this draft for the Patriots, and the calls from fans and pundits for Belichick to use a first-round pick on a skill position, Strange will be under significant pressure to become an immediate contributor. That he was overlooked by so many also will serve as motivation for the FCS product.