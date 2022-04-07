Ime Udoka Denies Potential Nets Matchup Affected Lineup Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka wants to set the record straight: The Boston Celtics are not trying to avoid the Brooklyn Nets.

That was what many were assuming given Boston’s injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which will have major implications on postseason seedings.

The Celtics are a half-game ahead of the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers for second place in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday’s game, with a game in hand. And while the Nets will have to get through a play-in game first, it’s likely the second seed will get Brooklyn in a first-round playoff matchup.

Al Horford and Jayson Tatum will miss the game, as will Robert Williams III and Nik Stauskas, who are recovering from long-term injuries.

Udoka said the lineup was based solely on health, especially with Boston coming into the second night of a back-to-back.

“Health is the priority,” Udoka said.

Even if the Celtics are tanking, for lack of a better word, to avoid Brooklyn, they’ve earned the right to rest their players and do so at this point in the season.