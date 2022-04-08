Kyle Schwarber Rocks Leadoff Home Run In Debut With Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the debut with his new team. Batting leadoff as the Phillies opened their season Friday against the Oakland Athletics, Schwarber took Frankie Montas yard for a solo home run off a full count.

BALL WENT BOOM pic.twitter.com/GkLFSnZQvI — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 8, 2022

According to the Phillies, the blast was Schwarber’s 14th leadoff homer of his career. He is the first Phillies player to lead off with an Opening Day home run since Andrew McCutchen did so in 2019, though before McCutchen it had not been done since Heinie Mueller in 1938, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.