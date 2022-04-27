NFL Rumors: These Teams Looking Into Moving Up In Round 1 Of Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Most of the chatter leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft indicates teams are more likely to move down than up in the first round.

That said, there might be a few teams looking to improve their first-round standing.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport identified a pair of those potential wave-makers during a recent appearance on NFL Network.

“The Philadelphia Eagles — of course, general manager Howie Roseman always wants to move, always wants to be involved in trades, always in the mix,” the NFL insider said. “He is among the teams that have made the most calls about potentially moving up even into the top 10. Who could he be targeting? Potentially a corner, potentially a pass-rusher, maybe Kayvon Thibodeaux if he ends up slipping. We’ll keep an eye on that one. The Baltimore Ravens, another team that has made calls about potentially moving up in the draft.”

Both the Eagles and the Ravens are armed with assets to make a move up the first-round board.

Philadelphia currently owns a whopping three first-round picks, with selections scheduled for Nos. 15, 16 and 19 overall. Baltimore, meanwhile, has five (!) fourth-round picks, which are highly valuable in this year’s draft class that’s highlighted by depth rather than can’t-miss prospects.

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET and run through Saturday.