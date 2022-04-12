Patriots Draft Rumors: Versatile Georgia Running Back Visiting Pats

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have succeeded in finding running back talent in the middle rounds of the NFL draft. They’ll take a closer look at another potential target this week.

Georgia running back James Cook has a top-30 pre-draft visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to a report Monday from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline.

Opinions vary on where Cook will be drafted. Pauline pegs him as a second-round prospect, while other outlets project him as a Day 3 pick. In NESN.com’s latest mock draft, we had New England selecting Cook in Round 5, which might be later than he can realistically expect to fall.

Here’s how we explained that selection:

James White re-signed this offseason, but he’s coming off major hip surgery, and his understudy, Brandon Bolden, now is in Las Vegas. While there’s a chance J.J. Taylor could take on additional receiving duties in his third pro season, the Patriots’ backfield doesn’t have much proven pass-catching depth behind White.

Cook might not be the game-changer that his sturdier older brother, Dalvin, is for the Minnesota Vikings, but his passing-game prowess makes him an intriguing target for the Patriots. He dropped just one pass in 68 catchable targets at Georgia, per PFF, and his evasiveness makes him a tough cover.

Cook caught 27 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Georgia. He also rushed for 728 yards (6.4 per carry) and seven touchdowns, leading the national champions in yards from scrimmage.