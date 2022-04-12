Patriots Draft Targets: 10 Cornerback Prospects For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

As we count down the final weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft, NESN.com is spotlighting potential targets for the New England Patriots at several positions of need.

Up next: cornerbacks.

(All stats via Dane Brugler’s 2022 NFL Draft guide.)

DAY 1 (ROUND 1)

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

6 feet, 190 pounds

2021 stats: eight tackles, 3 1/2 TFL, zero passes defended, zero interceptions

Some regard Stingley as the most talented corner in the draft, but injuries (just 10 games over the last two seasons) and personality concerns have caused him to slide in some mock drafts. And while Stingley might not make it all the way to No. 21, he could fall to a spot — say, the mid-teens — to which the Patriots might feel comfortable trading up. His injury history is real, and there is some boom-or-bust risk, but Stingley is the kind of freakishly talented and athletic corner who could become a Pro Bowler in New England.

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

6 feet, 194 pounds

2021 stats: 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, eight passes defended, three interceptions

The Patriots already have held a top-30 visit with Booth, who frequently has been mocked to New England in the first round. So, don’t be surprised if he’s a Patriot by the end of the month. A strong athlete, Booth didn’t work out at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine or at Clemson’s pro day due to a quad injury and core muscle surgery, and he’s battled knee issues. But he’s very talented and has strong ball skills.

Dax Hill, Michigan

6 feet, 191 pounds

2021 stats: 69 tackles, 4 1/2 TFL, 11 passes defended, two interceptions

We’re cheating a bit here, as Hill primarily has played safety and is listed as such ahead of the draft. But he also played a lot of slot cornerback in college and can move up to play box linebacker. With safety Devin McCourty and slot corner Jonathan Jones both entering contract years, Hill’s versatility would give New England insurance at multiple spots in the secondary. Plus, the Patriots recently have developed a habit of drafting Michigan products.

DAY 2 (ROUNDS 2-3)

Kaiir Elam, Florida

6-foot-1, 191 pounds

2021 stats: 29 tackles, 1 1/2 TFL, six passes defended, one interception

New England didn’t have much luck the last time it took a big corner in the second round (Joejuan Williams), but that shouldn’t preclude them from taking another swing. A physical, athletic player, Elam is the kind of player who could thrive in the Patriots’ defense. He also is plenty quick, as evidenced by his time of 6.98 seconds in the three-cone drill. Additionally, Elam possesses above-average ball skills that would make him a strong replacement for J.C. Jackson. Some mock drafts have New England taking Elam with the 21st pick, but he should be available later in the first round, or in Day 2, if the Patriots decide to trade down.