Patriots Mock Draft 5.0: Pats Grab First-Round Mauler, Trade Wideout

Second round, No. 54 overall: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Gordon likely won’t be drafted as early as teammate Trent McDuffie (whom we previously mocked to the Patriots at No. 21) and might need some additional seasoning before he’s ready for an NFL starting role. But he’s explosive, versatile and extremely quick, posting excellent change-of-direction times (6.67-second three-cone, 3.96-second short shuttle) at his pro day.

Gordon also is a decorated special teamer — he was Washington’s Special Teams MVP in 2019 and 2020 — and played in a Huskies defense that featured several Patriots-inspired concepts, which should help ease his transition to New England.

TRADE: Nos. 85 and 200 to Texans for No. 80

Third round, No. 80 overall: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Smart, versatile, athletic, productive — there’s a reason why Andersen, a former All-Big Sky quarterback and finalist for the Academic Heisman, has appeared on multiple NESN.com mock drafts this spring. He had 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and nine passes defended last season to earn FCS Defensive Player of the Year honors. Pick No. 80 might not be high enough for this fascinating small-school prospect, who has impressed at every stage of the pre-draft process.

Fourth round, No. 127 overall: OL Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

The Patriots like experienced and versatile offensive linemen, and Ezeudu was a three-year starter at UNC, mostly playing left guard (20 starts) but also starting games at both tackle spots (six at left, two at right). New England currently has a glaring hole at left guard and has been more than willing to hand starting jobs to O-line rookies.

TRADE: Nos. 158 and 170 to Bengals for Nos. 141 and 196

Fourth round, No. 141 overall: WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Shakir’s 7.28-second three-cone time falls well short of the Patriots’ usual standard, so that could be a dealbreaker for them. But he boasts enticing versatility, playing all three receiver spots for Boise State as well as taking snaps out of the backfield. He carried the ball 71 times in his college career, attempted five passes (including one touchdown) and returned kicks and punts to go along with his strong receiving production (6.9 catches and 96.6 yards per game over his final two seasons).

Speaking with NESN.com this week, the 6-foot, 196-pound wideout called himself “the most versatile player in this draft.” He projects as a primary slot option who could be used in multiple ways. Shakir, who met with New England assistant Ross Douglas at his pro day, also checks several Patriots intangible boxes as a high-IQ player who participated in the Senior Bowl and was a college captain. Zierlein called him “a coach’s dream.”