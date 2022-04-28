Patriots Mock Draft 7.0: First-Round Corner Headlines Final Projection

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s here: NESN.com’s seventh and final New England Patriots mock draft of 2022. Have a look at our last projection before the real thing kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Previous mock drafts: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0

TRADE: Nos. 21 and 158 to Chiefs for Nos. 30 and 62

First round, No. 30 overall: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd would have been a strong consideration at No. 21, but he was off the board in this scenario. And though the Patriots have been more accepting of smaller ‘backers of late, we’re still not convinced they’d use a premier pick on one as undersized as the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Nakobe Dean.

So, they wait to address their linebacker need and instead fill another hole by grabbing Elam, a tall (6-foot-1 1/2, 191 pounds), fast (4.39-second 40-yard dash), physical outside cornerback who reportedly impressed teams in his pre-draft interviews. Elam would be the Patriots’ first Round 1 cornerback pick since Devin McCourty in 2010, but they sorely need help there after losing J.C. Jackson in free agency. They also pick up an additional second-rounder in the process — an asset in a draft that’s flush with Day 2 talent.

Second round, No. 54: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

As new Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh recently noted, the bigger linebackers New England traditionally has preferred are being phased out of the college game. But they’re not all gone. At 6-3, 250, Chenal boasts the size and power the Patriots typically value but also the athleticism they lacked at the second level last season, running a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump and a 128-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. All three ranked in the 91st percentile or better for his position. He also posted a sub-7-second three-cone drill and banged out 34 bench-press reps at his pro day.

On the field, Chenal was wildly productive in the Big 10, racking up 115 tackles, 18 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season while grading out as one of Pro Football Focus’s best run defenders. There are questions about his coverage chops, but there’s a lot to like about the rest of his game.