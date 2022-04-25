Should Patriots Switch Up Draft Strategy With First-Round Cornerback?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ aversion to using first-round draft picks on wide receivers is no secret.

Since Bill Belichick arrived in 2000, the Patriots famously have selected a wideout in Round 1 just once: N’Keal Harry at No. 32 overall in 2019. They’ve preferred to use other avenues to construct their receiving corps, primarily relying on veteran additions and Day 3 fliers.

But while receiver is the most notable example of New England eschewing a particular position in the NFL draft’s opening round, it’s not the only one. It also has largely ignored one of the highest-profile defensive spots during that range.

Under Belichick, the Patriots have used exactly one first-round selection on a cornerback, and that came more than a decade ago. They drafted Devin McCourty 27th overall out of Rutgers in 2010, then shifted the surefire Patriots Hall of Famer to safety three years later.

The similarities between the two positions end there, as the Patriots haven’t been shy about swinging (and, almost invariably, missing) on corners in the second round. They’ve taken six total in Round 2, including the unfortunate trio of Cyrus Jones (60th overall), Duke Dawson (56th) and Joejuan Williams (45th) in a four-year span from 2016 to 2019. But on Day 1, it’s been McCourty and McCourty alone.

Many expect the Patriots to veer from that established blueprint this week.

After lacking quality cornerback depth last season and then losing Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson in free agency — with only veterans Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler, neither of whom is a lock to make the Week 1 roster, arriving to replace him — corner has been a popular first-round target for New England in pre-draft projections. It’s arguably the team’s greatest current need, along with linebacker and left guard, and improvements there will be needed to combat the gauntlet of top-tier quarterbacks and high-powered passing attacks that currently populate the AFC.