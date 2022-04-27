Potential No. 1 Overall Pick Declines Invitation To NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL Draft is a once in a lifetime experience for many prospects, but sometimes, it’s better to enjoy the big moments with those closest around you.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is currently the favorite to be drafted first overall. The 2022 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas, and if Walker’s name is called first, he will not be in attendance to shake commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand. Instead, Walker and his 70 guests will be taking in the moment at the Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His odds on DraftKings Sportsbook are priced at -300 meaning a $100 bet would only pay out $133.33. If Walker does get drafted at No. 1, then he would be the first non QB to be drafted first overall since the Cleveland Browns drafted Myles Garrett.

“I’m enjoying it, I guess, but I’ve got to stay grounded because I haven?t been drafted yet, so there?s no need to get excited now,” Walker told the AJC. “I’m just happy to have the opportunity to get drafted and be in the position that I’m in.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick, and they have plenty of options at their disposal. Regardless, Walker will likely be a top three overall pick and will be able to enjoy the thrill of being drafted into the NFL with all of his friends and family.