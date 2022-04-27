Here’s Top-10 NFL Mock Draft Based On Betting Odds For Each Draft Slot Georgia's Travon Walker is the favorite to go No. 1 overall by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Oddsmakers continue to be tapped in to the constantly changing NFL draft betting market before the first round gets underway Thursday in Las Vegas.

And while NFL reporters and analysts continue to come out with mock draft after mock draft, and rumor after rumor, sometimes it’s those in Las Vegas who have been tipped off already. With that, we wanted to provide a twist on a typical mock exercise and use the pick number betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and select the favorite for each of the top-10 draft slots.

Of note, there were a few cases where the betting favorite was the same player in two different slots so we shifted down a line (or two) and went with the available player with the next closest odds.

One other important distinction: This exercise was done with betting lines at DraftKings as of Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. The market is ever-evolving, and these could change — if they haven’t already.

And away we go:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia (-250)

The Bulldogs edge rusher recently jumped Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite for the No. 1 overall pick on a number of betting boards. It seems a number of mock drafts have indicated the same.

Jacksonville’s position of first player drafted: Defensive lineman/edge -1200

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (-300)

Hutchinson gives Lions coach Dan Campbell a relentless pass-rusher, who, for a long time, was believed to be the top player available.

Detroit’s position of first player drafted: Defensive lineman/edge -450

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (+200)

The Texans benefit from a pair of players at the same position going off the board early, granting them their pick at cornerback.

Houston’s position of first player drafted: Defensive back +150

4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (+300)

Gang Green uses its first of two top-10 selections on a high-end cornerback, which they’ll need now that they now have to play Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs twice per season.

New York’s position of first player drafted: Defensive back +300

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (+175)

In a draft that has been praised for its offensive line depth, the Giants have their pick of offensive tackles and go with the former N.C. State mauler.

New York’s position of first player drafted: Offensive lineman -130

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State (+400)

With Ekwonu going to the Giants, the Panthers land Cross here. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (5-to-1) is just behind Cross with Carolina’s draft-altering move looming.

Carolina’s position of first player drafted: Offensive lineman +100

7. New York Giants: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State (+700)

Similar to the Cross-Ekwonu situation, Johnson technically is down the betting board behind Gardner (+250), Stingley (+350) and Cross (4-to-1). With the Giants already having helped their offensive line at No. 5, Johnson at No. 7 remains conceivable.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (+300)

Oddsmakers clearly have stated their belief the Falcons will go wideout here with Wilson, Jameson Williams (+350) and Drake London (4-to-1) sitting atop the list.

Atlanta’s position of first player drafted: Wide receiver -120

9. Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (+350)

Neal is just behind the favored Stingley (+250) when it comes to No. 9. But with Seattle needing help in a variety of places, could the Seahawks trade back and thus Neal goes to another team in this slot?

Seattle’s position of first player drafted: Offensive lineman +200

10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (+250)

Bookmakers see a very likely outcome being the Jets drafting a wideout with their second top-10 pick to help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Williams gets the call here, but Garrett Wilson (+250) and London (3-to-1) could be options, too.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.