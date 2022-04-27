Brock Holt Reveals What Led To Release From Braves This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Atlanta Braves granted a request from Brock Holt for his release back in March, it led to some raised eyebrows — particularly in Boston, where the utilityman became a fan favorite during seven seasons with the Red Sox.

Holt recently shed some light on what exactly went down this offseason.

The 33-year-old had signed a minor-league deal with the Braves but failed to crack the roster after nine plate appearances in spring training.

“It was a little strange at first after they told me I wasn’t making the team with the Braves,” Holt recently told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “They asked me if I wanted to go to Triple-A. I said, ‘No, thank you. No, I do not.’ They said, ‘OK, we’ll just release you. You’ve played well so maybe another team will pick you up.’ Sounded good. So I went back to the hotel, packed up my stuff and drove back up here and I’ve been home ever since. It’s strange watching the games, knowing I can still play and feeling like I can still help the team. But it’s also really nice being home.”

Holt currently lives near Nashville, Tennessee and told Bradford he is “happy where I’m at right now, being at home and getting to spend as much time as I have been with the family.”

While he currently is a free agent, Holt said he is unsure what his professional future holds. Holt, who turns 34 in June, spent 2021 with the Texas Rangers and slashed .209/.281/.298 with 13 doubles and 23 RBIs through 76 games.