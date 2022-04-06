Red Sox’s Christian Vázquez, Wife Gabriela Share Birth Of Second Child

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez and family have made a last-minute roster addition ahead of the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox catcher on Tuesday shared that his wife, Gabriela, gave birth to the couple’s second child: a son named Daniel.

Christopher Smith of MassLive.com shared the news Tuesday morning, which Vázquez retweeted later Tuesday night. Vázquez also shared several Instagram stories from family members regarding the birth.

According to Smith, Vázquez was able to travel to Boston in time for the birth — which was scheduled for April 16 — and is expected to join the team for Opening Day on Thursday in New York.

The couple also share a son named Diego, who turned two in November.