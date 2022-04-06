Magic's Franz Wagner Will Not Return To Game vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the team’s Twitter.

🚨@OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE:



Franz Wagner has suffered a sprained right ankle.



Wagner will not return to tonight’s game.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 5, 2022

Wagner suffered the right ankle sprain in the first quarter and it was a near-immediate ruling from the team that he will not be returning. Part of that may be due to the insignificance of the game with Orlando in dead-last in the Eastern Conference and has virtually nothing to play for. It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see the rookie shut down for the remaining two games as an abundance of caution.

Wagner has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 78 starts this season. For the rest of Tuesday’s game against Cleveland, expect Chuma Okeke to see more minutes with Wagner out of the rotation.

NBA Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NBA all season long through spreads, totals, props, and much more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.