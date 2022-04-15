Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Struggled To Find Mechanics In Loss To Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston fell to the Minnesota Twins 8-4 at Fenway Park on Friday, as the Red Sox dropped their much-anticipated home opener.

The loss to the Twins was largely due to Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta’s shaky performance. He allowed four earned runs in just two innings of work.

“Nick early on, he didn’t have command,” Alex Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “His stuff wasn’t there.”

Pivetta echoed the same sentiment when asked by reporters about his velocity sitting a tick lower than usual.

“I wasn’t really in my legs,” Pivetta said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t have that consistency with my velocity, like you said, just didn’t feel great.”

Pivetta knows his mechanics are off and appears confident that he will get things back back in order after a tough start at Fenway.

“You go through little lapses here and there,” Pivetta said. “Sometimes it happens earlier than later, or in the middle, right now it just chose to come up in the second game. It’s disappointing and I just wanted to continue to go out there but I didn’t really deserve that.”