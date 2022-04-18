Red Sox Notes: Rich Hill Used Lesson From Father In First Game Without Him

NESN Logo Sign In

The end result of Monday’s game between the Red Sox and Twins may have impacted Rich Hill’s start from evolving into a scripted storybook ending, but the Boston left-hander offered his biggest tribute by simply taking the diamond at Fenway Park.

Hill’s father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died at age 94 on Friday. It was Hill’s first time pitching since his father’s death.

“Yeah, it’s been, you know, it’s gonna be a long week. It was a tough weekend. But the job is to be a professional and show up and, you know, no matter what circumstances there are outside of the clubhouse, or outside of the lines, that you show up and you’re a pro and that’s something,” an emotional Hill cracked, “that I learned from my dad.”

Hill, a Massachusetts native, was scheduled to take the mound and did not give up the ball despite circumstances which would have allowed him to. He ended up pitching 4 2/3 innings in what eventually turned into a 8-3 loss.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared how the clubhouse was proud of Hill for competing.

“… For him to give give us 4 2/3 (innings) the way it started was great. And everybody is proud of him in this clubhouse,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I told him, ‘Thank you for competing, we’re very proud of you and go get them the next time.’ ”

So while the end result wasn’t perfect, the fact that Hill’s first start since the death of his father came on Marathon Monday — given that Lloyd Hill Sr. ran the Boston Marathon 37 times — made for a perfectly unscripted story itself.