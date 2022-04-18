Did Kyrie Irving Flip Script On Celtics Fans? Skip Bayless Explains

Anyway, Irving was excellent Sunday despite Boston’s 115-114 win. He put the Nets on his back, seemingly using the drama to his advantage, and had Brooklyn positioned to steal a series-opening victory until Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater sent TD Garden into a frenzy.

“I must admit, having watched this so closely for so long, these players are sick and tired of the verbal abuse that they’re forced to just live with, just suck up and swallow,” Bayless said. ” … Now, it feels like the fans feel more empowered than ever, because they see the players getting fined and oftentimes they see that they’re having an impact on the game. Well, this was the first time I can recall when they had a negative impact on the game. Because the more they heckled, the more they cursed, the more shots he made. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and very nearly stole this game right out from under them, because it appeared that Kyrie was actually feeding off their vitriol. He was fueled by the fans’ fire.

“So, again, they’re trying to get even with him, and in fact he turned the tables and said, ‘I’m going to embrace — what he called — the dark side. I’m going to embrace it and I’m going to use it for my fuel.’ Well, that was a beautiful thing to watch, because I don’t really recall that ever happening quite to that extent. So, when you ask do I have a problem with this? I don’t.”

Of course, Irving firing back at Celtics fans the way he did Sunday only adds to the intrigue surrounding the playoff series, which features two teams with NBA Finals aspirations. It’s fair to assume TD Garden will be rocking Wednesday night and that Irving will be on the receiving end of more heckling in Game 2.

“Again, I’m not advocating violence in return. I’m not advocating crossing the line and saying, ‘If you want to go, let’s go right here,’ because obviously Kyrie’s smarter than that,” Bayless said. “But he is sending a powerful message back to the fans through his postgame remarks: ‘I’m just not going to take it from you.’

“Now, will that escalate it when they play (Game 2)? You better believe it will. And yet will that continue to fuel Kyrie even more than ever? It might. And the more shots he makes, the quieter it will get at Boston Garden.”