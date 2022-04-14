Red Sox Will Wear Yellow ‘City Connect’ Uniforms During Homestand

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will debut at Fenway Park on Friday, but their classic home uniforms quickly will return to the closet.

The Red Sox on Thursday revealed the team will wear its yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms during the first homestand of the season. They will wear the jerseys in games scheduled for Saturday and Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Marathon-inspired fits will return to the closet for Marathon Monday, however, as the team will don its traditional “Boston” jersey for the matinee.

First pitch for Red Sox-Twins is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.