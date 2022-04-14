Tom Brady Odds: Who Will Catch Bucs QB’s First TD Pass Of 2022 Season? Brady threw a league-high 43 TDs last season by Jason Ounpraseuth 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tom Brady will return to the NFL for the 2022 season, which means he gets another opportunity to continue to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

The news of Brady’s retirement, and later un-retirement, sent shockwaves through the NFL world. While many fans thought Brady had thrown his last touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, that will no longer be the case, and now, prices are up for who will catch Brady’s first touchdown pass of the upcoming season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed out a number of options with the shortest odds listed at +225 for Mike Evans. This means that a $100 bet on Evans would payout $325. This option would be fitting as Evans was Brady’s final touchdown of the 2021 season.

The key contributors for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as options, but the next shortest odds following Evans is “any other player,” priced at 5-to-2 odds. The Bucs have six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with one pick in the first three rounds. Brady remaining with the team, along with Rob Gronkowski not officially with the Bucs, could mean that the Bucs might draft another weapon to add to their offense, helping this bet pay out.

Speaking of Gronkowski, his odds of catching Brady’s first touchdown pass of the 2022 season are priced at 7-to-2. Chris Godwin also is priced at 7-to-2 odds.

For those who want to root for a humorous result, look no further than the longest odds that are listed out, Brady himself (+10,000). That’s right, if you bet $100 that Brady will catch his first touchdown pass from himself, you would win $10,000.

No matter who you feel confident will catch Brady’s first touchdown pass of the 2022 season, make sure to get in the action on these prices now before they go away.