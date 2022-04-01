Relive Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin’s Unforgettable Bruins Debut In Sights, Sounds

NESN Logo Sign In

Marc McLaughlin is on top of the world.

The Boston Bruins forward and Billerica, Mass., native scored Thursday night at TD Garden in his NHL debut, in front of legions of his family and friends, in his hometown team’s 8-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

That sentence contains a lot, so give it another read.

The storybook opening to McLaughlin’s NHL career is worth reliving from start to finish. Let’s take a deeper look into how it all went down.

The Bruins signed McLaughlin, 22, out of Boston College on March 15 as a free agent and initially assigned him to the AHL Providence Bruins. Boston recalled him March 20 on an emergency basis, and he practiced well-enough to earn a spot in the Bruins’ lineup, and the No. 26 jersey, for the matchup with the Devils after an illness sidelined Craig Smith.

For the first time. pic.twitter.com/PBeD0kQbK7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2022

Upon learning McLaughlin was set to play in Bruins-Devils, his supporters flocked in droves to TD Garden. He told reporters at a pregame press conference he was expecting 50-plus of his family and friends to be on hand, and just about everyone at TD Garden felt their presence, especially after he took the ice during warmups.