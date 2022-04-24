Robert Williams Appreciates Celtics’ Excitement For His Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams III played in his first game since March 27. Even in limited action, Williams still got in a highlight play.

Williams played 16 minutes in the Boston Celtics’ Saturday Game 3 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics big man only scored two points and grabbed two rebounds, but he got back into the groove of things with finishing off an alley-oop dunk over Nets center Andre Drummond.

THROW IT DOWN ROB ?? pic.twitter.com/WwydxLEHfU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 24, 2022

Williams made his return after undergoing meniscus surgery on March 30, and Celtics coach Ime Udoka wanted the big man to get his confidence back while playing limited minutes.

“I thought he was great,” Udoka said to reporters after the game, via the Celtics Twitter account. “Could’ve honestly played more.”

Williams was eased into action, but his presence was felt. He blocked one shot and kept Nets players out of the paint during his 16-minute stint.

“I felt good,” Williams said to reporters, via The Athletic’s Jay King. “We got the dub, so I’m feeling a lot better. No pain, no setbacks.”