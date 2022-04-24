Robert Williams Appreciates Celtics’ Excitement For His Return

Robert Williams III played in his first game since March 27. Even in limited action, Williams still got in a highlight play.
Williams played 16 minutes in the Boston Celtics’ Saturday Game 3 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics big man only scored two points and grabbed two rebounds, but he got back into the groove of things with finishing off an alley-oop dunk over Nets center Andre Drummond.
Williams made his return after undergoing meniscus surgery on March 30, and Celtics coach Ime Udoka wanted the big man to get his confidence back while playing limited minutes.
“I thought he was great,” Udoka said to reporters after the game, via the Celtics Twitter account. “Could’ve honestly played more.”
Williams was eased into action, but his presence was felt. He blocked one shot and kept Nets players out of the paint during his 16-minute stint.
“I felt good,” Williams said to reporters, via The Athletic’s Jay King. “We got the dub, so I’m feeling a lot better. No pain, no setbacks.”
Time Lord’s return not only excited Celtics fans but also Williams’ teammates. The Boston bench erupted when Williams hit his alley-oop dunk, and he could not be more appreciative for their support.
“It shows we all bought into each other,” Williams said, via video from the NBA’s Twitter. “We always put each other up. The whole day guys have been hyping me up. Just glad to be out there. OG might be the happiest. Al (Horford) may be more happier than me.”
Udoka did not make it clear if Williams will continue to be on a minutes restriction in Game 4, but Williams will be ready to contribute as the Celtics will look to sweep the Nets on Monday.