Ronald Acuña Jr. Slights Freddie Freeman After Star Leaves Braves

Watching Freddie Freeman play with the Dodgers probably isn’t going to sit well for most Atlanta Braves fans.
One of the first baseman’s best former teammates, however, seemingly couldn’t care less that Freeman now calls Los Angeles home.
During an Instagram live session Wednesday night, Dominican sports reporter Yancen Pujols asked Ronald Acuña Jr. what he would miss most about Freeman, who the star outfielder played alongside for four seasons in Atlanta.
“Me? Nothing,” Acuña told Pujols, per ESPN.
Acuña, who was sidelined for the Braves’ 2021 World Series run due to a torn ACL, also made it clear he did not have a relationship with Freeman.
“We were close in that we shared the same stadium,” Acuna told Pujols while adding he and Freeman had “lots of clashes” over their time together as Atlanta teammates.
Acuña claims his issues with Freeman dated back to when the former broke into the big leagues in 2018.
“When you come up as a rookie, there’s always someone who (wants to tell you how to do things),” Acuna told Pujols. “You come up from the minor leagues with the big eye black, the sunglasses, the hat low, and a lot of people see that as wrong. And the other person doesn’t see it as wrong because it’s part of the game.
“A lot of veterans (picked on me) when I was a rookie, and they called me into the office themselves and told me: ‘No, you can’t use that.’ And they took (the eye black) off me with a towel like that. And I said, ‘OK, that’s fine.'”
As fate would have it, the Braves and the Dodgers are set to meet very early into the 2022 season. The National League powerhouses will open a three-game series in LA on April 18.