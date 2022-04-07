Ronald Acuña Jr. Slights Freddie Freeman After Star Leaves Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Watching Freddie Freeman play with the Dodgers probably isn’t going to sit well for most Atlanta Braves fans.

One of the first baseman’s best former teammates, however, seemingly couldn’t care less that Freeman now calls Los Angeles home.

During an Instagram live session Wednesday night, Dominican sports reporter Yancen Pujols asked Ronald Acuña Jr. what he would miss most about Freeman, who the star outfielder played alongside for four seasons in Atlanta.

“Me? Nothing,” Acuña told Pujols, per ESPN.

Acuña, who was sidelined for the Braves’ 2021 World Series run due to a torn ACL, also made it clear he did not have a relationship with Freeman.

“We were close in that we shared the same stadium,” Acuna told Pujols while adding he and Freeman had “lots of clashes” over their time together as Atlanta teammates.

Acuña claims his issues with Freeman dated back to when the former broke into the big leagues in 2018.